STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.09 percent at 17448.25 and the 50-share Nifty was 0.01 percent higher at 5270.35, in choppy trade as investors were cautious ahead of key U.S. jobs data (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond fell to 8.12 percent from Thursday's close of 8.13 percent as traders built their positions to push prices higher ahead of the central bank's 100 billion rupee ($2.03 billion) debt buying programme. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was marginally weaker at 49.18/19 versus Thursday's close of 49.15/16 as local shares were choppy and investors chose to stay on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. jobs data due around 1330 GMT for clues on global risk sentiment. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.26 percent compared with its previous close of 7.27 percent, while the one-year rate fell to 8.06 percent from 8.07 percent on Thursday. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rates were slightly higher at 8.85/8.90 percent from Thursday's close of 8.75/8.85 for one-day loans as banks stepped up borrowings to meet weekend reserve requirements in a banking system that is still deficit in cash supply. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17448.25 0.09 DOLLEX-30 2912.52 -0.15 DOLLEX-100 1915.7 -0.15 DOLLEX-200 721.92 -0.09 BSE-100 9106.32 0.08 BSE-200 2132.29 0.14 BSE-500 6660.49 0.15 BSE MID-CAP 5987.51 0.3 BSE SMALL-CAP 6629.78 0.31 BSE AUTO 9430.08 -0.2 BSE-CG 10217.52 -0.14 BSE-CD 5823.25 0.28 BSE-FMCG 4072.42 0.25 BSE-HC 6358.76 0.85 BSE IPO 1505.72 0.87 BSE-IT 5870.98 0.19 BSE METALS 11930.37 -0.63 BSE OIL & GAS 8584.61 -0.08 BSE POWER 2141.51 0.56 BSE REALTY 1747.24 0.03 BSE-PSU 7430.37 0.34 BSE-TECK 3565.5 0.57 BSE BANKEX 11458.92 -0.19 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1138.85 0.55 S&P CNX NIFTY 5270.35 0.01 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in Mumbai)