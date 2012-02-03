STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.06 percent at 17,442.88 and the 50-share Nifty was 0.09 percent higher at 5,274.75, as some profit-taking emerged after the main index rose more than 3 percent in the last three sessions, and as weak Asian markets ahead of key U.S. jobs data dented investor sentiment. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond fell to 8.11 percent from Thursday's close of 8.13 percent in heavy volume after a central bank deputy governor indicated there would be more open market operations to buy debt to help ease tight cash conditions. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 48.98/99 versus Thursday's close of 49.15/16 supported by dollar inflows, although choppy local shares and cautious sentiment across world financial markets ahead of key U.S. jobs data capped major gains in the local currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.25 percent compared with its previous close of 7.27 percent, while the one-year rate fell to 8.04 percent from 8.07 percent on Thursday. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rates were steady at Thursday's close of 8.75/8.85 for one-day loans as banks stepped up borrowings to meet weekend reserve requirements in a banking system that is still deficit in cash supply. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 26 rupees at 28,181 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17442.88 0.06 DOLLEX-30 2922.39 0.18 DOLLEX-100 1923.42 0.25 DOLLEX-200 725.1 0.35 BSE-100 9110.46 0.13 BSE-200 2134.08 0.22 BSE-500 6667.91 0.26 BSE MID-CAP 6019.99 0.84 BSE SMALL-CAP 6659.94 0.77 BSE AUTO 9497.65 0.52 BSE-CG 10202.32 -0.29 BSE-CD 5835.12 0.49 BSE-FMCG 4078.56 0.4 BSE-HC 6374.25 1.1 BSE IPO 1515.02 1.49 BSE-IT 5888.88 0.5 BSE METALS 11886.27 -1 BSE OIL & GAS 8572.75 -0.22 BSE POWER 2152.41 1.07 BSE REALTY 1767.81 1.21 BSE-PSU 7441.15 0.48 BSE-TECK 3568.24 0.65 BSE BANKEX 11434.65 -0.4 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1138.53 0.52 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in Mumbai)