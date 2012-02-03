STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 0.99 percent at 17,604.96 and the 50-share Nifty closed 1.06 percent higher at 5,325.85 in choppy trade, bolstered by hopes of interest rate cuts by the central bank, positive economic data and increased foreign fund inflows. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended at 8.16 percent from Thursday's close of 8.13 percent as higher-than-expected yield cut-offs at a scheduled government debt auction spooked sentiment. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 48.6850/6950 versus Thursday's close of 49.15/16 supported by foreign fund inflows, as investors bet on a monetary easing to accelerate growth. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.28 percent compared with its previous close of 7.27 percent, while the one-year rate fell to 8.04 percent from 8.07 percent on Thursday. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rates closed at 8.50/60 percent, lower than Thursday's close of 8.75/8.85 for one-day loans as the initial rush for funds eased slightly in a banking system that is still deficit in cash supply. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 77 rupees at 28,078 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- SENSEX 17604.96 0.99 DOLLEX-30 2966.07 1.68 DOLLEX-100 1949.97 1.64 DOLLEX-200 734.89 1.71 BSE-100 9185.35 0.95 BSE-200 2150.96 1.02 BSE-500 6717.47 1.01 BSE MID-CAP 6046.1 1.28 BSE SMALL-CAP 6686.55 1.17 BSE AUTO 9523.22 0.79 BSE-CG 10259.55 0.27 BSE-CD 5832.41 0.44 BSE-FMCG 4120.75 1.44 BSE-HC 6411.72 1.69 BSE IPO 1515.14 1.5 BSE-IT 5912.4 0.9 BSE METALS 11874.99 -1.09 BSE OIL & GAS 8689.19 1.13 BSE POWER 2161.35 1.49 BSE REALTY 1784.17 2.15 BSE-PSU 7485.77 1.09 BSE-TECK 3569.28 0.67 BSE BANKEX 11643.84 1.42 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1144.82 1.08 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in Mumbai)