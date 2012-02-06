STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.87 percent at 17,757.36 and the 50-share Nifty rose 0.84 percent to 5,370.4, after robust U.S. jobs data bolstered global risk appetite and lifted Asian markets. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was flat at 8.16 percent, with traders hoping the central bank will announce an open market operation to buy debt this week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakened to 48.76/78 to the dollar from Friday's close of 48.6850/6950 as a lower euro and impending decision on Greek debt deal kept traders wary despite strong global equities following a strong U.S. non-farm payroll data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 1 basis point at 7.29 percent, while the one-year rate was steady at 8.04 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was 8.70/75 percent, higher than Friday's close of 8.50/60 percent for three-day funds, as demand rose at the start of the second half of the two-week reporting period. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17757.36 0.87 DOLLEX-30 2989.15 0.78 DOLLEX-100 1967.91 0.92 DOLLEX-200 741.86 0.95 BSE-100 9278.42 1.01 BSE-200 2173.36 1.04 BSE-500 6788.08 1.05 BSE MID-CAP 6118.42 1.2 BSE SMALL-CAP 6782.64 1.44 BSE AUTO 9597.61 0.78 BSE-CG 10379.83 1.17 BSE-CD 5889.48 0.98 BSE-FMCG 4149.38 0.69 BSE-HC 6479.9 1.06 BSE IPO 1537.69 1.49 BSE-IT 5965.94 0.91 BSE METALS 12085.86 1.78 BSE OIL & GAS 8716.98 0.32 BSE POWER 2179.9 0.86 BSE REALTY 1824.79 2.28 BSE-PSU 7570.42 1.13 BSE-TECK 3598.1 0.81 BSE BANKEX 11799.48 1.34 BSE TAS 1155.33 0.92 SHARIAH ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in Mumbai)