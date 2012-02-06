STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 1.13 percent at 17,804.38 and the 50-share Nifty rose 1.14 percent to 5,386.55 after robust U.S. jobs data bolstered global risk appetite and lifted Asian markets. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was steady at 8.16 percent, with traders hoping the central bank will announce an open market operation to buy debt this week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 48.6350/6450 to the dollar from Friday's close of 48.6850/6950 as positive local shares aided, though a lower euro and an impending decision on Greek debt restructuring kept traders wary. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 3 basis points at 7.31 percent, while the one-year rate was up 1 basis point at 8.05 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was 8.70/80 percent, higher than Friday's close of 8.50/60 percent for three-day funds, as demand rose at the start of the second half of a two-week reporting period. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 67 rupees at 27,958 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17804.38 1.13 DOLLEX-30 3005.95 1.34 DOLLEX-100 1981.82 1.63 DOLLEX-200 747.39 1.7 BSE-100 9316.22 1.42 BSE-200 2183.07 1.49 BSE-500 6819.86 1.52 BSE MID-CAP 6171.45 2.07 BSE SMALL-CAP 6842.43 2.33 BSE AUTO 9661.43 1.45 BSE-CG 10505.09 2.39 BSE-CD 5953.21 2.07 BSE-FMCG 4145.5 0.6 BSE-HC 6470.9 0.92 BSE IPO 1550.72 2.35 BSE-IT 5966.62 0.92 BSE METALS 12146.22 2.28 BSE OIL & GAS 8732.11 0.49 BSE POWER 2188.67 1.26 BSE REALTY 1866.76 4.63 BSE-PSU 7625.12 1.86 BSE-TECK 3610.81 1.16 BSE BANKEX 11870.07 1.94 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1160.36 1.36 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in Mumbai)