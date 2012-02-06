STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.61 percent at 17,711.58 and the 50-share Nifty rose 0.7 percent to 5,363.3, as surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data added to investor confidence about a turnaround in the world economy and bolstered the outlook for foreign fund investments (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was 8.17 percent, just 1 basis point higher than Friday's close of 8.16 percent, as traders await clarity on the likelihood of a debt buy offer from the central bank for this week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was weaker at 48.81/82 to the dollar from Friday's close of 48.685/695 as comfort from positive local shares was outweighed by caution before the decision on Greek debt restructuring. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both up 1 basis point each at 7.29 percent and 8.05 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was 8.60/70 percent, higher than Friday's close of 8.50/60 percent for three-day funds, as demand rose at the start of the second half of a two-week reporting period. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 32 rupees at 27,859 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17711.58 0.61 DOLLEX-30 2977.78 0.39 DOLLEX-100 1964.66 0.75 DOLLEX-200 740.85 0.81 BSE-100 9273.53 0.96 BSE-200 2172.87 1.02 BSE-500 6788.83 1.06 BSE MID-CAP 6146.36 1.66 BSE SMALL-CAP 6817.49 1.96 BSE AUTO 9616.24 0.98 BSE-CG 10468.84 2.04 BSE-CD 5917.66 1.46 BSE-FMCG 4152.7 0.78 BSE-HC 6448.27 0.57 BSE IPO 1543.77 1.89 BSE-IT 5940.91 0.48 BSE METALS 12099.45 1.89 BSE OIL & GAS 8663.35 -0.3 BSE POWER 2169.05 0.36 BSE REALTY 1860.76 4.29 BSE-PSU 7595.45 1.47 BSE-TECK 3588.04 0.53 BSE BANKEX 11815.57 1.47 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1154.96 0.89 S&P CNX NIFTY 5363.3 0.7 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)