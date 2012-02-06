STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 0.58 percent at 17,707.31 and the 50-share Nifty closed 0.67 percent higher at 5,361.65 as surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data added to investor confidence about a turnaround in the world economy and bolstered the outlook for foreign fund investments (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended at 8.18 percent, 2 basis point higher than Friday's close, as traders awaited clarity on whether the central bank will buy government debt this week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended weaker at 49.05/06 to the dollar from Friday's close of 48.685/695 as comfort from positive local shares was outweighed by dollar buying from corporates and oil refiners. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.29 percent from 7.28 percent on Friday, while the one-year rate settled at 8.05 percent from 8.04 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate ended at 8.60/8.65 percent, higher than Friday's close of 8.50/60 percent for three-day funds, as demand rose at the start of the second half of a two-week reporting period. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 47 rupees at 27,938 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17707.31 0.58 DOLLEX-30 2966.87 0.03 DOLLEX-100 1956.61 0.34 DOLLEX-200 737.46 0.35 BSE-100 9267.69 0.9 BSE-200 2170.44 0.91 BSE-500 6779.41 0.92 BSE MID-CAP 6122.57 1.26 BSE SMALL-CAP 6781.93 1.43 BSE AUTO 9604.05 0.85 BSE-CG 10464.86 2 BSE-CD 5893.17 1.04 BSE-FMCG 4121.2 0.01 BSE-HC 6403.86 -0.12 BSE IPO 1534.7 1.29 BSE-IT 5949.41 0.63 BSE METALS 12069.1 1.63 BSE OIL & GAS 8690.27 0.01 BSE POWER 2172.67 0.52 BSE REALTY 1854.89 3.96 BSE-PSU 7588.59 1.37 BSE-TECK 3590.33 0.59 BSE BANKEX 11798.19 1.33 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1152.75 0.69 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)