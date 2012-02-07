STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.23 percent at 17,747.9 and the 50-share Nifty rose 0.17 percent to 5,370.55, led by index heavyweight Reliance Industries after Goldman Sachs upgraded the energy conglomerate to buy. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was unchanged at 8.18 percent, with traders watching whether the Reserve Bank of India will buy bonds to ease tight liquidity and make room for this week's debt sale. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was little changed at 49.03/04 to the dollar, with anticipation for dollar inflows offset by Greek debt concerns. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both up 1 basis point, at 7.30 percent and 8.06 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.75/8.85 percent, higher than Monday's close of 8.60/8.65 percent, as demand rose at the start of the second half of a two-week reporting period. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17747.9 0.23 DOLLEX-30 2973.86 0.24 DOLLEX-100 1960.64 0.21 DOLLEX-200 738.99 0.21 BSE-100 9287.78 0.22 BSE-200 2174.97 0.21 BSE-500 6794.05 0.22 BSE MID-CAP 6134.22 0.19 BSE SMALL-CAP 6807.47 0.38 BSE AUTO 9616.01 0.12 BSE-CG 10473.26 0.08 BSE-CD 5940.2 0.8 BSE-FMCG 4129.51 0.2 BSE-HC 6459.23 0.86 BSE IPO 1535.76 0.07 BSE-IT 5989.19 0.67 BSE METALS 12109.06 0.33 BSE OIL & GAS 8717.82 0.32 BSE POWER 2174.15 0.07 BSE REALTY 1846.11 -0.47 BSE-PSU 7596.98 0.11 BSE-TECK 3604.44 0.39 BSE BANKEX 11813.31 0.13 BSE TAS 1154.99 0.19 SHARIAH ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)