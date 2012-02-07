STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.27 percent at 17,754.74 and the 50-share Nifty rose 0.24 percent to 5,374.45, as the government's growth estimates came in line with expectations. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was unchanged at 8.18 percent, with many traders on the sidelines to see whether the central bank would buy bonds to ease tight liquidity. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 48.95/97 to the dollar, stronger than Monday's close of 49.05/06, helped by dollar inflows and positive stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both up 1 basis point, at 7.30 percent and 8.06 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.65/8.70 percent, higher than Monday's close of 8.60/8.65 percent, as demand rose at the start of the second half of a two-week reporting period. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 12 rupees at 27,924 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17754.74 0.27 DOLLEX-30 2975.95 0.31 DOLLEX-100 1960.66 0.21 DOLLEX-200 738.89 0.19 BSE-100 9282.13 0.16 BSE-200 2173.55 0.14 BSE-500 6790.11 0.16 BSE MID-CAP 6124.9 0.04 BSE SMALL-CAP 6798.05 0.24 BSE AUTO 9593.31 -0.11 BSE-CG 10421.4 -0.42 BSE-CD 5946.03 0.9 BSE-FMCG 4118.73 -0.06 BSE-HC 6415.14 0.18 BSE IPO 1533.68 -0.07 BSE-IT 5971.37 0.37 BSE METALS 12071.87 0.02 BSE OIL & GAS 8814.89 1.43 BSE POWER 2158.76 -0.64 BSE REALTY 1842.38 -0.67 BSE-PSU 7614.33 0.34 BSE-TECK 3587.17 -0.09 BSE BANKEX 11906.64 0.92 BSE TAS 1150.88 -0.16 SHARIAH ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)