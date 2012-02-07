STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index and the 50-share Nifty were both little changed at 17,717.84 and 5,364.2 respectively, after the government's growth estimates came in line with expectations. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was also little changed at 8.19 percent, with many traders on the sidelines to see whether the central bank would buy bonds to ease tight liquidity. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 48.84/85 to the dollar, stronger than Monday's close of 49.05/06, helped by dollar inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.32 percent from 7.29 percent on Monday, while the one-year rate was at 8.09 percent from 8.05 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was 8.65/8.75 percent, marginally higher than Monday's close of 8.60/8.65 percent. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 10 rupees at 27,946 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17717.84 0.06 DOLLEX-30 2978.05 0.38 DOLLEX-100 1962.39 0.3 DOLLEX-200 739.54 0.28 BSE-100 9265.64 -0.02 BSE-200 2169.68 -0.04 BSE-500 6779.23 -0 BSE MID-CAP 6116.51 -0.1 BSE SMALL-CAP 6802.95 0.31 BSE AUTO 9565.16 -0.4 BSE-CG 10396.54 -0.65 BSE-CD 5947.32 0.92 BSE-FMCG 4129 0.19 BSE-HC 6391.33 -0.2 BSE IPO 1531.23 -0.23 BSE-IT 5959.99 0.18 BSE METALS 12044.75 -0.2 BSE OIL & GAS 8788.93 1.14 BSE POWER 2149.29 -1.08 BSE REALTY 1836 -1.02 BSE-PSU 7597.93 0.12 BSE-TECK 3579.33 -0.31 BSE BANKEX 11881.86 0.71 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1150.7 -0.18 S&P CNX NIFTY 5364.2 0.05 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)