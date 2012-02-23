STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.21 percent at 18,107.43 and the 50-share Nifty dropped 0.28 percent to 5,489.85, on concerns over a slowdown in the global economy, including higher oil prices and data showing the euro zone may be sliding toward recession, fanning fresh worries about Greece. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 4 basis points at 8.18 percent, after the Reserve Bank of India announced late on Wednesday it would buy 120 billion rupees of debt on Friday, including the 10-year bond. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.24/25 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 49.22/23, on oil import payments. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both steady, at 7.38 percent and 8.11 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.75/8.80 percent, higher than Wednesday's close of 8.50/8.55 percent, as some banks rushed to cover reserve requirements a day before the end of two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 18107.43 -0.21 DOLLEX-30 3018.06 -0.38 DOLLEX-100 1986.76 -0.57 DOLLEX-200 749 -0.63 BSE-100 9459.06 -0.42 BSE-200 2215.81 -0.47 BSE-500 6926.09 -0.5 BSE MID-CAP 6312.54 -0.99 BSE SMALL-CAP 6913.88 -0.79 BSE AUTO 10122.42 -0.47 BSE-CG 10843.54 -0.88 BSE-CD 6480.15 -0.73 BSE-FMCG 4162.66 0.44 BSE-HC 6323.74 -0.07 BSE IPO 1557.5 -1.1 BSE-IT 6308.2 0.38 BSE METALS 11920.34 -1.61 BSE OIL & GAS 8780.16 0.08 BSE POWER 2273.18 -1.02 BSE REALTY 1991.6 -1.56 BSE-PSU 7712.72 -0.52 BSE-TECK 3673.92 -0.17 BSE BANKEX 12289.87 -0.48 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1159.63 -0.44 S&P CNX NIFTY 5489.85 -0.28 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)