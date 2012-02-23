STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.22 percent at 18,106.15 and the 50-share Nifty dropped 0.25 percent to 5,491.4, as investors booked profits from recent rallies as concerns mounted over the state of the global economy, including rising oil prices. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 4 basis points at 8.18 percent, after the central bank said late on Wednesday it would buy 120 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.26/27 to the dollar, a tad weaker than Wednesday's close of 49.22/23, on mainly oil import payments. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both steady, at 7.38 percent and 8.11 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.75/8.80 percent, higher than Wednesday's close of 8.50/8.55 percent, as some banks rushed to cover reserve requirements a day before the end of two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 101 rupees at 28,747 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 18106.15 -0.22 DOLLEX-30 3022.38 -0.23 DOLLEX-100 1996.18 -0.1 DOLLEX-200 752.85 -0.12 BSE-100 9470.61 -0.29 BSE-200 2219.24 -0.32 BSE-500 6933.87 -0.38 BSE MID-CAP 6316.69 -0.93 BSE SMALL-CAP 6893.31 -1.09 BSE AUTO 10105.31 -0.64 BSE-CG 10834.44 -0.97 BSE-CD 6484.78 -0.66 BSE-FMCG 4173.87 0.71 BSE-HC 6329.34 0.02 BSE IPO 1552.81 -1.4 BSE-IT 6283.72 -0.01 BSE METALS 11896.01 -1.81 BSE OIL & GAS 8853.88 0.92 BSE POWER 2283.38 -0.58 BSE REALTY 1962.48 -3 BSE-PSU 7750.07 -0.03 BSE-TECK 3669.2 -0.29 BSE BANKEX 12343.64 -0.04 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1163.31 -0.12 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)