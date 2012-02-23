STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.42 percent at 18,068.21 and the 50-share Nifty dropped 0.48 percent to 5,479.15, as investors booked profits from recent rallies as concerns mounted over the state of the global economy and rising oil prices. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 3 basis points at 8.19 percent after the Reserve Bank of India's announcement to buy bonds through the open market on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.2325/2375 to the dollar, a tad weaker than Wednesday's close of 49.22/23, mainly because of oil import payments. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 4 basis points at 7.42 percent, while the one-year rate was up a basis point at 8.12 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.75/8.80 percent, higher than Wednesday's close of 8.50/8.55 percent, as some banks rushed to cover reserve requirements a day before the end of two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 104 rupees at 28,750 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 18068.21 -0.42 DOLLEX-30 3022.38 -0.23 DOLLEX-100 1996.18 -0.1 DOLLEX-200 752.85 -0.12 BSE-100 9438.9 -0.63 BSE-200 2211.4 -0.67 BSE-500 6909.33 -0.74 BSE MID-CAP 6290.78 -1.33 BSE SMALL-CAP 6847.4 -1.75 BSE AUTO 10056.85 -1.12 BSE-CG 10795.3 -1.32 BSE-CD 6470.52 -0.88 BSE-FMCG 4172.86 0.69 BSE-HC 6308.1 -0.32 BSE IPO 1548.36 -1.68 BSE-IT 6282.19 -0.04 BSE METALS 11892.53 -1.84 BSE OIL & GAS 8819.89 0.53 BSE POWER 2286 -0.47 BSE REALTY 1957.17 -3.26 BSE-PSU 7717.2 -0.46 BSE-TECK 3664.64 -0.42 BSE BANKEX 12265.9 -0.67 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1158.96 -0.5 S&P CNX NIFTY 5479.15 -0.48 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)