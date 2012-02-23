STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.12 percent at 18,167.73 and the 50-share Nifty up 0.15 percent to 5,513.5 because of short covering ahead of derivatives expiry on Thursday and tracking higher European markets. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was off the day's low at 8.20 percent on renewed worry there could be an unscheduled bond auction next week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.1900/1950 to the dollar, mildly stronger than Wednesday's close of 49.22/23, because of a sharp rise in euro and local equities turning positive. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 7 basis points at 7.45 percent, while the one-year rate was up 5 basis point at 8.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.70/8.80 percent, higher than Wednesday's close of 8.50/8.55 percent, as some banks rushed to cover reserve requirements a day before the end of two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 161 rupees at 28,807 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 18167.73 0.12 DOLLEX-30 3022.38 -0.23 DOLLEX-100 1996.18 -0.1 DOLLEX-200 752.85 -0.12 BSE-100 9510.06 0.12 BSE-200 2228.62 0.1 BSE-500 6963.76 0.05 BSE MID-CAP 6358.48 -0.27 BSE SMALL-CAP 6917.21 -0.74 BSE AUTO 10134.21 -0.36 BSE-CG 10944.27 0.04 BSE-CD 6539.45 0.18 BSE-FMCG 4185.9 1 BSE-HC 6329.53 0.02 BSE IPO 1560.25 -0.93 BSE-IT 6318.88 0.55 BSE METALS 12036.8 -0.65 BSE OIL & GAS 8835.83 0.72 BSE POWER 2327.62 1.35 BSE REALTY 1983.56 -1.95 BSE-PSU 7763.17 0.13 BSE-TECK 3686.46 0.17 BSE BANKEX 12361.52 0.1 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1165.94 0.1 S&P CNX NIFTY 5513.5 0.15 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)