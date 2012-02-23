STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended 0.37 percent down at 18,078.5 and the 50-share Nifty closed 0.4 percent lower at 5,483.3, as investors booked profits on expiry of monthly derivatives. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was off the day's low at 8.20 percent on renewed expectations of an unscheduled bond auction next week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.18/17 to the dollar, slightly higher than Wednesday's close of 49.22/23, as strong results from a key survey of German business eased financial markets' concerns over the European economy, sending the euro to a 10-week high. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 6 basis points at 7.44 percent, while the one-year rate was up 3 basis points at 8.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.60/8.70 percent, higher than Wednesday's close of 8.50/8.55 percent, as some banks rushed to cover reserve requirements a day before the end of two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 132 rupees at 28,778 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 18078.5 -0.37 DOLLEX-30 3017.37 -0.4 DOLLEX-100 1990.48 -0.39 DOLLEX-200 750.78 -0.4 BSE-100 9464.68 -0.36 BSE-200 2218.22 -0.36 BSE-500 6933.15 -0.39 BSE MID-CAP 6340.54 -0.55 BSE SMALL-CAP 6905.89 -0.91 BSE AUTO 10089.91 -0.79 BSE-CG 10883.56 -0.52 BSE-CD 6524.23 -0.05 BSE-FMCG 4178.31 0.82 BSE-HC 6310.4 -0.28 BSE IPO 1554.86 -1.27 BSE-IT 6274.72 -0.16 BSE METALS 11944.28 -1.41 BSE OIL & GAS 8803.56 0.35 BSE POWER 2311.49 0.64 BSE REALTY 1973.4 -2.46 BSE-PSU 7733.42 -0.25 BSE-TECK 3661.28 -0.51 BSE BANKEX 12308.49 -0.33 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1162.2 -0.22 S&P CNX NIFTY 5483.3 -0.4 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)