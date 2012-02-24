STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.41 percent at 18,153 and the 50-share Nifty rose 0.4 percent to 5,505.05, after falling for two straight sessions. Gains in Asian equities helped investor sentiment. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was up 1 basis point at 8.21 percent, as a rise in global oil prices tempered market expectations for a rate cut in March. RUPEE -------------- The rupee strengthened to 49.03/04 to the dollar from Thursday's close of 49.19/20, supported by capital inflows and firmer shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both up 2 basis points, at 7.45 percent and 8.15 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate was at 8.75/8.80 percent, higher than Thursday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent for one-day loans, as some banks stepped up borrowings to cover reserve needs on the last day of the two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 18153 0.41 DOLLEX-30 3030.02 0.42 DOLLEX-100 2001.15 0.54 DOLLEX-200 755.1 0.58 BSE-100 9514.55 0.53 BSE-200 2230.07 0.53 BSE-500 6970.61 0.54 BSE MID-CAP 6386.61 0.73 BSE SMALL-CAP 6951.67 0.66 BSE AUTO 10175.55 0.85 BSE-CG 10974.42 0.83 BSE-CD 6636.09 1.71 BSE-FMCG 4196.74 0.44 BSE-HC 6347.65 0.59 BSE IPO 1563.66 0.57 BSE-IT 6322.45 0.76 BSE METALS 12059.95 0.97 BSE OIL & GAS 8833.41 0.34 BSE POWER 2336.27 1.07 BSE REALTY 2002.26 1.46 BSE-PSU 7800.36 0.87 BSE-TECK 3694.65 0.91 BSE BANKEX 12338.44 0.24 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1170.82 0.74 S&P CNX NIFTY 5505.05 0.4 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)