STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.77 percent at 17,939.48 and the 50-share Nifty 0.90 percent lower at 5,534.15, as investors took profits on concerns about rising global oil prices and the country's widening fiscal deficit. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was steady at 8.20 percent, as traders awaited government bond auction and open market purchase of bonds results for fresh clues on interest rates and liquidity. RUPEE -------------- The rupee strengthened to 49.09/10 to the dollar from Thursday's close of 49.19/20, supported by capital inflows, but importer dollar demand pulled the unit down from the day's high. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both up 2 basis points at 7.45 percent and 8.15 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate was at 8.70/8.75 percent, higher than Thursday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent for one-day loans, as some banks stepped up borrowings to cover reserve needs on the last day of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 190 rupees at 28,723 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % change SENSEX 17939.48 -0.77 DOLLEX-30 2995.34 -0.73 DOLLEX-100 1975.49 -0.75 DOLLEX-200 745.65 -0.68 BSE-100 9389.59 -0.79 BSE-200 2202.17 -0.72 BSE-500 6886.56 -0.67 BSE MID-CAP 6314.31 -0.41 BSE SMALL-CAP 6891.02 -0.22 BSE AUTO 10029.63 -0.6 BSE-CG 10690.34 -1.78 BSE-CD 6601.62 1.19 BSE-FMCG 4190.37 0.29 BSE-HC 6310.5 0 BSE IPO 1544.9 -0.64 BSE-IT 6323.61 0.78 BSE METALS 12082.58 1.16 BSE OIL & GAS 8729.98 -0.84 BSE POWER 2300.48 -0.48 BSE REALTY 1939.37 -1.72 BSE-PSU 7696.03 -0.48 BSE-TECK 3684.89 0.64 BSE BANKEX 12054.87 -2.06 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1158.56 -0.31 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)