STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.91 percent at 17,913.69 and the 50-share Nifty 0.94 percent lower at 5,431.6, as investors took profits on concerns about rising global oil prices and the country's widening fiscal deficit. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was tad higher at 8.21 percent, as traders awaited government bond auction and open market purchase of bonds results for fresh clues on interest rates and liquidity. RUPEE -------------- The rupee strengthened to 49.09/10 to the dollar from Thursday's close of 49.19/20, supported by capital inflows, but importer dollar demand pulled the unit down from the day's high. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was steady at 7.43 percent, while the one-year rate was up 1 basis point at 8.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate was at 8.70/8.75 percent, higher than Thursday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent for one-day loans, as some banks stepped up borrowings to cover reserve needs on the last day of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 180 rupees at 28,733 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17913.69 -0.91 DOLLEX-30 2990.79 -0.88 DOLLEX-100 1972.04 -0.93 DOLLEX-200 744.33 -0.86 BSE-100 9373.19 -0.97 BSE-200 2198.26 -0.9 BSE-500 6875.11 -0.84 BSE MID-CAP 6303.33 -0.59 BSE SMALL-CAP 6883.01 -0.33 BSE AUTO 10038.5 -0.51 BSE-CG 10674.63 -1.92 BSE-CD 6608.37 1.29 BSE-FMCG 4185.05 0.16 BSE-HC 6277.79 -0.52 BSE IPO 1543.8 -0.71 BSE-IT 6313.62 0.62 BSE METALS 12065.33 1.01 BSE OIL & GAS 8674.16 -1.47 BSE POWER 2293.8 -0.77 BSE REALTY 1941.89 -1.6 BSE-PSU 7691.51 -0.54 BSE-TECK 3680.48 0.52 BSE BANKEX 12064.35 -1.98 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1157 -0.45