STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 1.12 percent at 17,876.01 and the 50-share Nifty 1.24 percent lower at 5,415.4, heading for their first weekly fall in eight weeks, as investors took profits on concerns about rising global oil prices and the country's widening fiscal deficit. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was flat at 8.20 percent, as traders remained cautious ahead of the results of the RBI's open market purchase of bonds. RUPEE -------------- The rupee strengthened to 49.06/07 to the dollar from Thursday's close of 49.19/20, supported by capital inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.42 percent from 7.43 percent, while the one-year rate was up 1 basis point at 8.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate was at 8.40/8.50 percent, lower than Thursday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent for one-day loans, as demand eased on the last day of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 117 rupees at 28,796 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17876.01 -1.12 DOLLEX-30 2984.73 -1.08 DOLLEX-100 1965.46 -1.26 DOLLEX-200 741.88 -1.19 BSE-100 9341.9 -1.3 BSE-200 2191.03 -1.23 BSE-500 6851.21 -1.18 BSE MID-CAP 6275.23 -1.03 BSE SMALL-CAP 6843.07 -0.91 BSE AUTO 9991.4 -0.98 BSE-CG 10572.7 -2.86 BSE-CD 6532.37 0.12 BSE-FMCG 4178.04 -0.01 BSE-HC 6279.32 -0.49 BSE IPO 1535.46 -1.25 BSE-IT 6293.2 0.29 BSE METALS 11988.02 0.37 BSE OIL & GAS 8638.36 -1.88 BSE POWER 2279.91 -1.37 BSE REALTY 1921.83 -2.61 BSE-PSU 7628.18 -1.36 BSE-TECK 3669.05 0.21 BSE BANKEX 12041.23 -2.17 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1152.92 -0.8 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)