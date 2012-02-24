STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 0.86 percent at 17,923.57 and the 50-share Nifty closed 0.98 percent lower at 5,429.3, as investors booked profits on renewed worries about rising global oil prices and the country's widening fiscal deficit. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.21 percent, slightly higher from Thursday's close of 8.20 percent, as traders remained cautious ahead of the results of the RBI's open market purchase of bonds. RUPEE -------------- The rupee strengthened to 49.06/07 to the dollar from Thursday's close of 49.19/20, supported by capital inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.43 percent, while the one-year rate was up 3 basis point at 8.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate was at 8.30/8.35 percent, lower than Thursday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent for one-day loans, as demand eased on the last day of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 138 rupees at 28,775 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17923.57 -0.86 DOLLEX-30 2992.72 -0.82 DOLLEX-100 1971.36 -0.96 DOLLEX-200 744.13 -0.89 BSE-100 9369.95 -1 BSE-200 2197.69 -0.93 BSE-500 6871.91 -0.88 BSE MID-CAP 6300.07 -0.64 BSE SMALL-CAP 6857.04 -0.71 BSE AUTO 10033.24 -0.56 BSE-CG 10560.97 -2.96 BSE-CD 6544.35 0.31 BSE-FMCG 4190.01 0.28 BSE-HC 6279.22 -0.49 BSE IPO 1535.15 -1.27 BSE-IT 6309.02 0.55 BSE METALS 12072.82 1.08 BSE OIL & GAS 8652.69 -1.71 BSE POWER 2287.72 -1.03 BSE REALTY 1928.46 -2.28 BSE-PSU 7639.16 -1.22 BSE-TECK 3681.78 0.56 BSE BANKEX 12068.47 -1.95 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1155.24 -0.6 S&P CNX NIFTY 5429.3 -0.98 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)