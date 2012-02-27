STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.16 percent at 17715.96 and the 50-share Nifty 1.29 percent lower at 5,359, as high global oil prices revived concerns about domestic inflation, as the country imports about 80 percent of its oil requirements. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond steady at 8.23 percent, as the absence of a scheduled bond auction this week supported the market and the rise in global oil prices limited the buying interest. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 49.04/05 to the dollar, down from Friday's close of 48.935/945 as strong dollar buying by oil refiners negated the comfort from robust capital flows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.42 percent compared with 7.43 percent on Friday, while the one-year rate at 8.19 percent from 8.15 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.95/9.00 percent, sharply higher than Friday's close of 8.40/8.50 percent for three-day loans, as banks rush to garner funds at the start of a new two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 59 rupees at 28,723 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17715.96 -1.16 DOLLEX-30 2962.89 -1 DOLLEX-100 1947.54 -1.21 DOLLEX-200 734.87 -1.24 BSE-100 9240.73 -1.38 BSE-200 2166.58 -1.42 BSE-500 6772.63 -1.44 BSE MID-CAP 6176.05 -1.97 BSE SMALL-CAP 6730.81 -1.84 BSE AUTO 9878.84 -1.54 BSE-CG 10187.74 -3.53 BSE-CD 6470.64 -1.13 BSE-FMCG 4220.93 0.74 BSE-HC 6264.44 -0.24 BSE IPO 1507.91 -1.77 BSE-IT 6276.45 -0.52 BSE METALS 11690.85 -3.16 BSE OIL & GAS 8610.01 -0.49 BSE POWER 2219.46 -2.98 BSE REALTY 1852.77 -3.92 BSE-PSU 7497.8 -1.85 BSE-TECK 3663.73 -0.49 BSE BANKEX 11804.7 -2.19 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1146.42 -0.76 S&P CNX NIFTY 5359 -1.29 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)