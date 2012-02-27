STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 1.77 percent at 17,606.94 while the 50-share Nifty was 1.89 percent lower at 5,326.6, as high global oil prices revived concerns about inflation, as India imports about 80 percent of its oil requirements. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was nearly steady at 8.22 percent. The absence of a scheduled bond auction this week supported the market while the rise in global oil prices limited the buying interest. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.0650/0700 to the dollar, down from Friday's close of 48.935/945 as strong dollar buying by oil refiners negated robust capital inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate eased to 7.40 percent from 7.43 percent on Friday, while the one-year rate rose to 8.18 percent from 8.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate rose to 8.95/9.00 percent from Friday's close of 8.40/8.50 percent for three-day loans, as banks rushed to scoop up funds at the start of a new two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 27 rupees at 28,691 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17606.94 -1.77 DOLLEX-30 2944.93 -1.6 DOLLEX-100 1936.14 -1.79 DOLLEX-200 730.55 -1.82 BSE-100 9186.61 -1.96 BSE-200 2153.83 -2 BSE-500 6733.68 -2.01 BSE MID-CAP 6145.64 -2.45 BSE SMALL-CAP 6686.52 -2.49 BSE AUTO 9752.67 -2.8 BSE-CG 10183.91 -3.57 BSE-CD 6383.4 -2.46 BSE-FMCG 4201.07 0.26 BSE-HC 6253.2 -0.41 BSE IPO 1500.39 -2.26 BSE-IT 6248.41 -0.96 BSE METALS 11549.69 -4.33 BSE OIL & GAS 8556.64 -1.11 BSE POWER 2207.64 -3.5 BSE REALTY 1844.64 -4.35 BSE-PSU 7466.83 -2.26 BSE-TECK 3645.03 -1 BSE BANKEX 11749.78 -2.64 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1140.98 -1.23 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Ted Kerr)