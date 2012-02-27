STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 2.45 percent at 17,484.42 while the 50-share Nifty was 2.65 percent lower at 5,285.55, after high global oil prices revived concerns about inflation, as India imports about 80 percent of its oil requirements. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond steady at 8.23 percent. The absence of a scheduled bond auction this week supported the market while the rise in global oil prices limited the buying interest. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.135/150 to the dollar, down from Friday's close of 48.935/945 as strong dollar buying by oil refiners negated robust capital inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate eased to 7.38 percent from 7.43 percent on Friday, while the one-year rate rose to 8.17 percent from 8.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate rose to 8.95/9.00 percent from Friday's close of 8.40/8.50 percent for three-day loans, as banks rushed to scoop up funds at the start of a new two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 23 rupees at 28,687 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17484.42 -2.45 DOLLEX-30 2925.03 -2.26 DOLLEX-100 1921.7 -2.52 DOLLEX-200 725.15 -2.55 BSE-100 9118.1 -2.69 BSE-200 2137.93 -2.72 BSE-500 6686.13 -2.7 BSE MID-CAP 6110.42 -3.01 BSE SMALL-CAP 6652.97 -2.98 BSE AUTO 9647.06 -3.85 BSE-CG 10163.04 -3.77 BSE-CD 6330.64 -3.27 BSE-FMCG 4206.52 0.39 BSE-HC 6252.97 -0.42 BSE IPO 1492.58 -2.77 BSE-IT 6204.06 -1.66 BSE METALS 11472.05 -4.98 BSE OIL & GAS 8468.85 -2.12 BSE POWER 2187.99 -4.36 BSE REALTY 1829.9 -5.11 BSE-PSU 7419.14 -2.88 BSE-TECK 3616.87 -1.76 BSE BANKEX 11598.18 -3.9 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1132.81 -1.94 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)