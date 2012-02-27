STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed down 2.67 percent at 17,445.75 while the 50-share Nifty dropped 2.73 percent to 5,281.2, dragged down by Reliance Industries and top private lender ICICI Bank. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended steady at 8.23 percent as buyers were deterred by concerns that high oil prices could stoke inflation. The absence of a bond auction this week kept a lid on yields, traders said. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended weaker at 49.2150/2250 to the dollar, from Friday's close of 48.935/945 as refiners stepped up dollar purchases in light of the recent run-up in world oil prices. The fall in local stocks added to losses. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 3 basis points down at 7.40 percent while the one-year rate ended 3 basis points up at 8.18 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate rose to 8.90/9.00 percent from Friday's close of 8.40/8.50 percent for three-day loans, as banks rushed to scoop up funds at the start of a new two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 26 rupees at 28,690 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17445.75 -2.67 DOLLEX-30 2917.99 -2.5 DOLLEX-100 1919.54 -2.63 DOLLEX-200 724.48 -2.64 BSE-100 9107.88 -2.8 BSE-200 2135.95 -2.81 BSE-500 6678.83 -2.81 BSE MID-CAP 6109.52 -3.02 BSE SMALL-CAP 6633.64 -3.26 BSE AUTO 9699.9 -3.32 BSE-CG 10185.51 -3.56 BSE-CD 6320.56 -3.42 BSE-FMCG 4202.29 0.29 BSE-HC 6245.33 -0.54 BSE IPO 1489.61 -2.97 BSE-IT 6177.89 -2.08 BSE METALS 11486.51 -4.86 BSE OIL & GAS 8387.41 -3.07 BSE POWER 2195.57 -4.03 BSE REALTY 1826.45 -5.29 BSE-PSU 7426.72 -2.78 BSE-TECK 3605.33 -2.08 BSE BANKEX 11589.28 -3.97 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1131.71 -2.04 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Ted Kerr)