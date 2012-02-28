STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.98 percent at 17,616.81 and the 50-share Nifty rose 1.01 percent to 5,334.6, led by ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries, after a sharp fall in the previous session. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 2 basis points at 8.21 percent, as traders bet the central bank may announce late on Tuesday to buy debt this week amid record cash shortage. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was slightly stronger at 49.17/18 to the dollar, from Monday's close of 49.2150/2250, tracking firmer regional peers and the dollar's losses versus major currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both down 1 basis point, at 7.39 percent and 8.17 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate rose to 9.00/9.05 percent from Monday's close of 8.90/9.00 percent, on higher demand at the start of a new two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17616.81 0.98 DOLLEX-30 2940.39 0.77 DOLLEX-100 1937.11 0.92 DOLLEX-200 731.19 0.93 BSE-100 9209.46 1.12 BSE-200 2159.96 1.12 BSE-500 6753.99 1.13 BSE MID-CAP 6184.78 1.23 BSE SMALL-CAP 6706.85 1.1 BSE AUTO 9834.87 1.39 BSE-CG 10307.33 1.2 BSE-CD 6462.39 2.24 BSE-FMCG 4226.31 0.57 BSE-HC 6285.94 0.65 BSE IPO 1507.07 1.17 BSE-IT 6173.73 -0.07 BSE METALS 11652.34 1.44 BSE OIL & GAS 8488.45 1.2 BSE POWER 2230.8 1.6 BSE REALTY 1865.57 2.14 BSE-PSU 7513.1 1.16 BSE-TECK 3610.44 0.14 BSE BANKEX 11770.38 1.56 BSE TAS 1141.59 0.87 SHARIAH ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)