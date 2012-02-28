STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.98
percent at 17,616.81 and the 50-share Nifty rose 1.01
percent to 5,334.6, led by ICICI Bank and Reliance
Industries, after a sharp fall in the previous
session.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond
was down 2 basis points at 8.21 percent, as
traders bet the central bank may announce late on Tuesday to buy
debt this week amid record cash shortage.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee was slightly stronger at 49.17/18 to the dollar,
from Monday's close of 49.2150/2250, tracking firmer regional
peers and the dollar's losses versus major currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the
one-year rate were both down 1 basis point, at
7.39 percent and 8.17 percent, respectively.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate rose to 9.00/9.05 percent from
Monday's close of 8.90/9.00 percent, on higher demand at the
start of a new two-week reporting cycle.
BSE INDEXES
-----------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 17616.81 0.98
DOLLEX-30 2940.39 0.77
DOLLEX-100 1937.11 0.92
DOLLEX-200 731.19 0.93
BSE-100 9209.46 1.12
BSE-200 2159.96 1.12
BSE-500 6753.99 1.13
BSE MID-CAP 6184.78 1.23
BSE SMALL-CAP 6706.85 1.1
BSE AUTO 9834.87 1.39
BSE-CG 10307.33 1.2
BSE-CD 6462.39 2.24
BSE-FMCG 4226.31 0.57
BSE-HC 6285.94 0.65
BSE IPO 1507.07 1.17
BSE-IT 6173.73 -0.07
BSE METALS 11652.34 1.44
BSE OIL & GAS 8488.45 1.2
BSE POWER 2230.8 1.6
BSE REALTY 1865.57 2.14
BSE-PSU 7513.1 1.16
BSE-TECK 3610.44 0.14
BSE BANKEX 11770.38 1.56
BSE TAS 1141.59 0.87
SHARIAH
-----------------------
