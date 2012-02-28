STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 1.77 percent at 17,755.12 and the 50-share Nifty rose 1.89 percent to 5,381, as investors scooped up bargains after the market fell 5.3 percent over four sessions. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 2 basis points at 8.21 percent, as traders bet the central bank would announce a debt buy this week late on Tuesday amid record cash shortage. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 49.114/15 to the dollar, from Monday's close of 49.2150/2250, riding on gains in local stocks, but dollar demand from oil importers limited the rise. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.39 percent from 7.40 percent on Monday, and the one-year rate was 8.16 percent from 8.18 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate rose to 9.00/9.10 percent from Monday's close of 8.90/9.00 percent, on higher demand at the start of a new two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 16 rupees at 28,724 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17755.12 1.77 DOLLEX-30 2965.63 1.63 DOLLEX-100 1957.8 1.99 DOLLEX-200 739.4 2.06 BSE-100 9305.47 2.17 BSE-200 2183.72 2.24 BSE-500 6828.78 2.25 BSE MID-CAP 6276.15 2.73 BSE SMALL-CAP 6797.79 2.47 BSE AUTO 9972.85 2.81 BSE-CG 10490.79 3 BSE-CD 6538.96 3.46 BSE-FMCG 4207.58 0.13 BSE-HC 6324.75 1.27 BSE IPO 1523.78 2.29 BSE-IT 6157.78 -0.33 BSE METALS 11862.72 3.28 BSE OIL & GAS 8501.91 1.37 BSE POWER 2265.36 3.18 BSE REALTY 1908.08 4.47 BSE-PSU 7642.33 2.9 BSE-TECK 3617.68 0.34 BSE BANKEX 12029.24 3.8 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1149.6 1.58 S&P CNX NIFTY 5381 1.89 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI;Editing by Harish Nambiar)