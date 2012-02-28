STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 1.6 percent at 17,724.79 and the 50-share Nifty rose 1.76 percent to 5,374.05, as investors scooped up bargains after the market fell 5.3 percent over four sessions. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 2 basis points at 8.21 percent, as traders bet the central bank would announce a debt buy this week late on Tuesday amid record cash shortage. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 49.06/07 to the dollar, from Monday's close of 49.215/225, riding on gains in local stocks, but dollar demand from oil importers limited the rise. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was steady at 7.40 percent, and the one-year rate was at 8.17 percent from 8.18 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.95/9.00 percent from Monday's close of 8.90/9.00 percent, on higher demand at the start of a new two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 2 rupees at 28,738 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17724.79 1.6 DOLLEX-30 2960.01 1.44 DOLLEX-100 1955.92 1.9 DOLLEX-200 738.93 1.99 BSE-100 9296.54 2.07 BSE-200 2182.32 2.17 BSE-500 6825.93 2.2 BSE MID-CAP 6293.01 3 BSE SMALL-CAP 6805.52 2.59 BSE AUTO 9992.13 3.01 BSE-CG 10500.79 3.1 BSE-CD 6517.63 3.12 BSE-FMCG 4200.17 -0.05 BSE-HC 6316.84 1.15 BSE IPO 1525.93 2.44 BSE-IT 6128.75 -0.8 BSE METALS 11857.25 3.23 BSE OIL & GAS 8493.76 1.27 BSE POWER 2269.04 3.35 BSE REALTY 1920.25 5.14 BSE-PSU 7645.48 2.95 BSE-TECK 3600.5 -0.13 BSE BANKEX 12070.28 4.15 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1147.99 1.44 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)