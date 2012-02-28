STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed up 1.64 percent at 17,731.12 and the 50-share Nifty rose 1.79 percent to 5,375.5, led by lenders State Bank of India and HDFC Bank. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 2 basis points at 8.21 percent, on expectations the central bank will buy debt after the cash shortfall with banks hit another record high. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 49.05/06 to the dollar, from Monday's close of 49.215/225, helped by large gains in local stocks, robust capital inflows and easing demand for dollars from oil importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was 1 basis point higher at 7.41 percent, and the one-year rate was at 8.16 percent from 8.18 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.95/9.00 percent from Monday's close of 8.90/9.00 percent, as a liquidity deficit in the banking system touched a record high and banks scrambled for funds to meet requirement. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 25 rupees at 28,715 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17731.12 1.64 DOLLEX-30 2960.59 1.46 DOLLEX-100 1956.73 1.94 DOLLEX-200 739.41 2.06 BSE-100 9300.4 2.11 BSE-200 2183.73 2.24 BSE-500 6831.83 2.29 BSE MID-CAP 6317.42 3.4 BSE SMALL-CAP 6817.91 2.78 BSE AUTO 9995.05 3.04 BSE-CG 10595 4.02 BSE-CD 6517.87 3.12 BSE-FMCG 4197.02 -0.13 BSE-HC 6314.63 1.11 BSE IPO 1528.56 2.61 BSE-IT 6143.5 -0.56 BSE METALS 11880.16 3.43 BSE OIL & GAS 8497.13 1.31 BSE POWER 2274.01 3.57 BSE REALTY 1934.37 5.91 BSE-PSU 7648.87 2.99 BSE-TECK 3605.61 0.01 BSE BANKEX 12045.11 3.93 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1148.51 1.48 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)