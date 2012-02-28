STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed up 1.64 percent at 17,731.12 and the 50-share Nifty rose 1.79 percent to 5,375.5, snapping a four-session slide, with banks and automakers leading the rise on expectations of an interest rate cut next month. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended down 2 basis points at 8.21 percent, ahead of the central bank's widely expected announcement to buy debt this week amid a liquidity squeeze in the banking system. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 49.075/085 to the dollar, from Monday's close of 49.215/225, on capital flows into local stocks and debt, with investors' risk hunger improving as worries over Greece's debt crisis eased. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 1 basis point higher at 7.41 percent, and the one-year rate at 8.17 percent from 8.18 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate ended at 9.10/9.15 percent from Monday's close of 8.90/9.00 percent, as banks' repo borrowing from RBI touched a record high and banks scrambled for funds to meet requirement. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 48 rupees at 28,788 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17731.12 1.64 DOLLEX-30 2960.59 1.46 DOLLEX-100 1956.73 1.94 DOLLEX-200 739.41 2.06 BSE-100 9300.4 2.11 BSE-200 2183.73 2.24 BSE-500 6831.83 2.29 BSE MID-CAP 6317.42 3.4 BSE SMALL-CAP 6817.91 2.78 BSE AUTO 9995.05 3.04 BSE-CG 10595 4.02 BSE-CD 6517.87 3.12 BSE-FMCG 4197.02 -0.13 BSE-HC 6314.63 1.11 BSE IPO 1528.56 2.61 BSE-IT 6143.5 -0.56 BSE METALS 11880.16 3.43 BSE OIL & GAS 8497.13 1.31 BSE POWER 2274.01 3.57 BSE REALTY 1934.37 5.91 BSE-PSU 7648.87 2.99 BSE-TECK 3605.61 0.01 BSE BANKEX 12045.11 3.93 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1148.51 1.48 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI)