STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 1.39 percent at 17,978.06 and the 50-share Nifty rose 1.38 percent to 5,449.6, led by gains in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp and BHEL Ltd, while investors awaited economic growth data for direction. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond down 2 basis points at 8.19 percent, as sentiment perked up after the Reserve Bank of India said it would buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of debt through open market operations (OMO) this week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 48.97/98 to the dollar, from Tuesday's close of 49.075/085, in anticipation of capital inflows as global investors embrace risk ahead of a European Central Bank offering of cheap cash to banks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.39 percent from 7.41 percent, and the one-year rate steady at 8.17 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.85/8.90 percent from Tuesday's close of 9.10/9.15 percent, as demand for funds inched lower as the first week of the 2-week reporting cycle progressed. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17978.06 1.39 DOLLEX-30 3008.08 1.6 DOLLEX-100 1989.27 1.66 DOLLEX-200 752.06 1.71 BSE-100 9436.8 1.47 BSE-200 2216.81 1.51 BSE-500 6934.93 1.51 BSE MID-CAP 6426.84 1.73 BSE SMALL-CAP 6937.33 1.75 BSE AUTO 10157.95 1.63 BSE-CG 10763.8 1.59 BSE-CD 6641.15 1.89 BSE-FMCG 4228.25 0.74 BSE-HC 6400.31 1.36 BSE IPO 1558.94 1.99 BSE-IT 6161.84 0.3 BSE METALS 12136.41 2.16 BSE OIL & GAS 8738.26 2.84 BSE POWER 2318.37 1.95 BSE REALTY 1989.67 2.86 BSE-PSU 7833.19 2.41 BSE-TECK 3627.61 0.61 BSE BANKEX 12184.83 1.16 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1168.89 1.77 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)