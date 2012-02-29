STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.45 percent at 17,811.68 and the 50-share Nifty rose 0.39 percent to 5,396.3, with state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp among the big gainers ahead of a government share sale in the company to raise at least $2.5 billion. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond down 2 basis points at 8.19 percent, as sentiment perked up after the Reserve Bank of India said it would buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of debt through open market operations (OMO) this week. Oct-Dec gross domestic product growth data has little impact as the number was only slightly lower-than-expected at 6.1 percent. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 48.93/94 to the dollar, from Tuesday's close of 49.075/085, in anticipation of capital inflows as global investors embrace risk ahead of a European Central Bank offering of cheap cash to banks. Gains in local stocks added to the upbeat mood. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.37 percent from 7.41 percent, and the one-year rate was at 8.13 percent from 8.17 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 9.00/9.10 percent from Tuesday's close of 9.10/9.15 percent, as demand for funds stayed strong with banks rushing to cover mandated reserve needs in the first week of the 2-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 16 rupees at 28,859 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17811.68 0.45 DOLLEX-30 2979.91 0.65 DOLLEX-100 1967.67 0.56 DOLLEX-200 743.92 0.61 BSE-100 9334.32 0.36 BSE-200 2192.82 0.42 BSE-500 6860.25 0.42 BSE MID-CAP 6354.07 0.58 BSE SMALL-CAP 6855.13 0.55 BSE AUTO 9998.25 0.03 BSE-CG 10537.66 -0.54 BSE-CD 6544.73 0.41 BSE-FMCG 4217.99 0.5 BSE-HC 6335 0.32 BSE IPO 1545.15 1.09 BSE-IT 6169.06 0.42 BSE METALS 11933.63 0.45 BSE OIL & GAS 8664.34 1.97 BSE POWER 2284.76 0.47 BSE REALTY 1954.12 1.02 BSE-PSU 7764.49 1.51 BSE-TECK 3619.93 0.4 BSE BANKEX 12007.45 -0.31 BSE TAS 1158.01 0.83 SHARIAH S&P CNX NIFTY 5396.3 0.39 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)