STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.12 percent at 17,753.27 and the 50-share Nifty 0.1 percent higher at 5,381.05, as investors pruned positions following a slower-than-expected rise in Oct-Dec gross domestic product that reignited worries over economic slowdown in Asia's third largest economy. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 2 basis points at 8.19 percent, as sentiment perked up after the Reserve Bank of India said it would buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of debt through open market operations this week. Oct-Dec gross domestic product growth data had little impact as the number at 6.1 percent was only slightly lower than expected. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 48.98/99 to the dollar, from Tuesday's close of 49.075/085, after touching a three-week high of 48.83 as trade in local shares turned choppy. But expectation of capital inflows limited the fall in the currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.36 percent from 7.41 percent, and the one-year rate was at 8.12 percent from 8.17 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent from Tuesday's close of 9.10/9.15 percent, as demand for funds was strong with banks rushing to cover mandated reserve needs in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 23 rupees at 28,852 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17753.27 0.12 DOLLEX-30 2970.17 0.32 DOLLEX-100 1963.21 0.33 DOLLEX-200 742.52 0.42 BSE-100 9313.19 0.14 BSE-200 2188.68 0.23 BSE-500 6848.24 0.24 BSE MID-CAP 6359.27 0.66 BSE SMALL-CAP 6840.05 0.32 BSE AUTO 9949.65 -0.45 BSE-CG 10456.77 -1.3 BSE-CD 6547.87 0.46 BSE-FMCG 4178.3 -0.45 BSE-HC 6330.06 0.24 BSE IPO 1542.37 0.9 BSE-IT 6161.65 0.3 BSE METALS 11932.6 0.44 BSE OIL & GAS 8709.21 2.5 BSE POWER 2285.84 0.52 BSE REALTY 1948.72 0.74 BSE-PSU 7757.29 1.42 BSE-TECK 3618.65 0.36 BSE BANKEX 11967.65 -0.64 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1157.1 0.75 S&P CNX NIFTY 5381.05 0.1