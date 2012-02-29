STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 0.12 percent at 17,752.68 and the 50-share Nifty closed 0.18 percent higher at 5,385.2, giving up most of their early gains after data showed the country's economic growth slowed in the December quarter to its weakest annual pace in almost three years. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended down 1 basis points at 8.20 percent, after the Reserve Bank of India said it would buy debt this week, while a rise in oil prices prevented a sharper rally. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 49.0050/0150 to the dollar, from Tuesday's close of 49.075/085, after touching a three-week high of 48.83, with the currency seen strengthening further on expectations of capital inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.38 percent from 7.41 percent, and the one-year rate closed at 8.12 percent from 8.17 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate closed at 9.00/9.05 percent, little changed from Tuesday's close of 9.10/9.15 percent, as demand for funds was strong with banks rushing to cover mandated reserve needs in the first week of a two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 32 rupees at 28,843 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17752.68 0.12 DOLLEX-30 2969.93 0.32 DOLLEX-100 1964.96 0.42 DOLLEX-200 743.28 0.52 BSE-100 9321.49 0.23 BSE-200 2190.92 0.33 BSE-500 6857.28 0.37 BSE MID-CAP 6386.82 1.1 BSE SMALL-CAP 6859.97 0.62 BSE AUTO 9994.61 -0 BSE-CG 10426.37 -1.59 BSE-CD 6561.17 0.66 BSE-FMCG 4166.85 -0.72 BSE-HC 6336.41 0.34 BSE IPO 1544.45 1.04 BSE-IT 6161.06 0.29 BSE METALS 12052.39 1.45 BSE OIL & GAS 8711.71 2.53 BSE POWER 2280.39 0.28 BSE REALTY 1955.6 1.1 BSE-PSU 7764.04 1.51 BSE-TECK 3622.04 0.46 BSE BANKEX 11974.16 -0.59 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1157.56 0.79 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)