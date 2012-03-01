STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.78 percent at 17,614.38 and the 50-share Nifty 0.88 percent lower at 5,337.85, as investors shifted their focus to a government share sale in Oil and Natural Gas Corp that aims to raise at least $2.5 billion. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond steady at Wednesday's close of 8.20 percent, as higher global crude oil prices offset the impact of the Reserve Bank of India's debt buy plan. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 49.19/20 to the dollar, from Wednesday's close of 49.0050/0150, tracking a weaker euro and on expected dollar demand from domestic oil refiners. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate steady at 7.38 percent and 8.12 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate little changed at 8.95/9.00 percent, from Wednesday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent, on strong demand for funds and banks rushing to cover mandated reserve needs in the first week of a two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17614.38 -0.78 DOLLEX-30 2951.73 -0.61 DOLLEX-100 1952.5 -0.63 DOLLEX-200 738.67 -0.62 BSE-100 9246.7 -0.8 BSE-200 2173.67 -0.79 BSE-500 6806.24 -0.74 BSE MID-CAP 6346.13 -0.64 BSE SMALL-CAP 6841.97 -0.26 BSE AUTO 9939.87 -0.55 BSE-CG 10223.31 -1.95 BSE-CD 6443.21 -1.8 BSE-FMCG 4178.88 0.29 BSE-HC 6346.6 0.16 BSE IPO 1538.06 -0.41 BSE-IT 6096.52 -1.05 BSE METALS 11919.41 -1.1 BSE OIL & GAS 8664.52 -0.54 BSE POWER 2256.43 -1.05 BSE REALTY 1919.23 -1.86 BSE-PSU 7744.05 -0.26 BSE-TECK 3589.74 -0.89 BSE BANKEX 11799.49 -1.46 BSE TAS 1152.38 -0.45 SHARIAH ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)