STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.01 percent at 17,573.98 and the 50-share Nifty 0.99 percent lower at 5,331.65, as investors shifted their focus to a government share sale in Oil and Natural Gas Corp that aims to raise at least $2.5 billion. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond rose 1 basis point to 8.21 percent, as high oil prices balanced out expectations that the Reserve Bank of India will pump more funds into the system to ease tight liquidity. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 49.18/19 to the dollar, from Wednesday's close of 49.0050/0150, weighed down by a more than 1 percent drop in domestic shares and the euro's slide in Asia. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.40 percent from Wednesday's close of 7.38 percent and the one-year rate at 8.16 percent from 8.12 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was steady at Wednesday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent, on strong demand for funds and banks rushing to cover mandated reserve needs in the first week of a two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 79 rupees at 27,873 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17573.98 -1.01 DOLLEX-30 2944.88 -0.84 DOLLEX-100 1951.8 -0.67 DOLLEX-200 738.94 -0.58 BSE-100 9244.89 -0.82 BSE-200 2174.79 -0.74 BSE-500 6810.7 -0.68 BSE MID-CAP 6376.28 -0.17 BSE SMALL-CAP 6850.87 -0.13 BSE AUTO 9993.44 -0.01 BSE-CG 10272.17 -1.48 BSE-CD 6483.62 -1.18 BSE-FMCG 4137.93 -0.69 BSE-HC 6359.21 0.36 BSE IPO 1542.98 -0.1 BSE-IT 6083.12 -1.27 BSE METALS 12003.78 -0.4 BSE OIL & GAS 8609.42 -1.17 BSE POWER 2269.77 -0.47 BSE REALTY 1916.07 -2.02 BSE-PSU 7770.9 0.09 BSE-TECK 3585.44 -1.01 BSE BANKEX 11823.25 -1.26 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1150.18 -0.64 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)