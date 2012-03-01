STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.12 percent at 17,553.99 and the 50-share Nifty 1.09 percent lower at 5,326.25, as a government share sale in Oil and Natural Gas Corp to raise at least $2.5 billion drew investors away from the secondary market. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond rose 2 basis point to 8.22 percent, as high oil prices balanced out expectations that the Reserve Bank of India will pump more funds into the system to ease tight liquidity. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 49.2050/2100 to the dollar, from Wednesday's close of 49.0050/0150, weighed down by a more than 1 percent drop in domestic shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.40 percent from Wednesday's close of 7.38 percent and the one-year rate at 8.16 percent from 8.12 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 9.05/9.10 percent from Wednesday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent, on strong demand for funds and banks rushing to cover mandated reserve needs in the first week of a two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 87 rupees at 27,865 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17553.99 -1.12 DOLLEX-30 2941.32 -0.96 DOLLEX-100 1949.99 -0.76 DOLLEX-200 738.29 -0.67 BSE-100 9236.34 -0.91 BSE-200 2172.88 -0.82 BSE-500 6804.71 -0.77 BSE MID-CAP 6366.24 -0.32 BSE SMALL-CAP 6847.29 -0.18 BSE AUTO 9964.82 -0.3 BSE-CG 10216.84 -2.01 BSE-CD 6476.79 -1.29 BSE-FMCG 4146.75 -0.48 BSE-HC 6356.51 0.32 BSE IPO 1543.28 -0.08 BSE-IT 6089.02 -1.17 BSE METALS 11980.57 -0.6 BSE OIL & GAS 8606.87 -1.2 BSE POWER 2265.96 -0.63 BSE REALTY 1904.71 -2.6 BSE-PSU 7758.02 -0.08 BSE-TECK 3588.47 -0.93 BSE BANKEX 11789.29 -1.54 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1150.18 -0.64 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)