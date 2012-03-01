STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 0.95 percent at 17,583.97 and the 50-share Nifty 0.84 percent lower at 5,339.75, led by ICICI Bank and engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro, on concerns about slowing growth. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond rose 3 basis points to 8.23 percent, as high oil prices stoked inflation concerns thereby leading to views that policy rate cuts will be later than sooner. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 49.215/220 to the dollar, from Wednesday's close of 49.005/015, weighed down by muted foreign investors' response to the government's share sale of Oil and Natural Gas Corp and heavy dollar demand for oil and defence payments. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.38 percent unchanged from Wednesday's close and the one-year rate at 8.14 percent from 8.12 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 9.00/9.05 percent unchanged from Wednesday's close, on strong demand for funds and banks rushing to cover mandated reserve needs in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 43 rupees at 27,909 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % change SENSEX 17583.97 -0.95 DOLLEX-30 2946.21 -0.8 DOLLEX-100 1953.15 -0.6 DOLLEX-200 739.03 -0.57 BSE-100 9251.29 -0.75 BSE-200 2175.08 -0.72 BSE-500 6809.48 -0.7 BSE MID-CAP 6353.15 -0.53 BSE SMALL-CAP 6833.85 -0.38 BSE AUTO 9905.03 -0.9 BSE-CG 10257.96 -1.62 BSE-CD 6523.77 -0.57 BSE-FMCG 4145.68 -0.51 BSE-HC 6352.3 0.25 BSE IPO 1533.04 -0.74 BSE-IT 6116.68 -0.72 BSE METALS 11950.15 -0.85 BSE OIL & GAS 8629.23 -0.95 BSE POWER 2271 -0.41 BSE REALTY 1891.17 -3.29 BSE-PSU 7707.52 -0.73 BSE-TECK 3600.35 -0.6 BSE BANKEX 11830.87 -1.2 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1153.72 -0.33 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)