STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 0.95 percent at 17,583.97 and the 50-share Nifty 0.84 percent lower at 5,339.75, led by losses in ICICI Bank and engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond closed 4 basis points higher at 8.24 percent, as high oil prices increased the likelihood that the central bank could delay an interest rate cut. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 49.21/22 to the dollar, from Wednesday's close of 49.005/015, as a lack of interest by foreign investors in the government's sale of shares in Oil and Natural Gas Corp dampened expectations of a pickup in capital inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.41 percent from 7.38 percent at Wednesday's close, and the one-year rate closed at 8.16 percent from 8.12 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate ended steady at 9.00/9.05 percent, as demand for funds remained strong with banks rushing to cover mandated reserve needs in the first week of a two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 95 rupees at 27,857 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % change SENSEX 17583.97 -0.95 DOLLEX-30 2946.21 -0.8 DOLLEX-100 1953.15 -0.6 DOLLEX-200 739.03 -0.57 BSE-100 9251.29 -0.75 BSE-200 2175.08 -0.72 BSE-500 6809.48 -0.7 BSE MID-CAP 6353.15 -0.53 BSE SMALL-CAP 6833.85 -0.38 BSE AUTO 9905.03 -0.9 BSE-CG 10257.96 -1.62 BSE-CD 6523.77 -0.57 BSE-FMCG 4145.68 -0.51 BSE-HC 6352.3 0.25 BSE IPO 1533.04 -0.74 BSE-IT 6116.68 -0.72 BSE METALS 11950.15 -0.85 BSE OIL & GAS 8629.23 -0.95 BSE POWER 2271 -0.41 BSE REALTY 1891.17 -3.29 BSE-PSU 7707.52 -0.73 BSE-TECK 3600.35 -0.6 BSE BANKEX 11830.87 -1.2 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1153.72 -0.33 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)