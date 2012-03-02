STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.23 percent at 17,544.17 and the 50-share Nifty 0.2 percent lower at 5,329.2, with Oil & Natural Gas Corp leading the drop after a muted response to the government stake sale in the company. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond little changed at 8.23 percent from Thursday's close of 8.24 percent, as traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's auction to buy debt worth up to $2.44 billion. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 49.33/35 to the dollar from Thursday's close of 49.21/22, reversing early gains dragged by choppy domestic equities and dollar-buying by some custodian banks for their customers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.42 percent and the one-year rate steady at Thursday's close of 8.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate steady at the previous close of 9.00/9.05 percent, as demand for funds remained strong with banks rushing to cover mandated reserve needs in the first week of a two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17544.17 -0.23 DOLLEX-30 2929.25 -0.58 DOLLEX-100 1944.57 -0.44 DOLLEX-200 735.86 -0.43 BSE-100 9241.21 -0.11 BSE-200 2172.92 -0.1 BSE-500 6804.45 -0.07 BSE MID-CAP 6363.65 0.17 BSE SMALL-CAP 6846.63 0.19 BSE AUTO 9926.09 0.21 BSE-CG 10307.27 0.48 BSE-CD 6510.1 -0.21 BSE-FMCG 4125.18 -0.49 BSE-HC 6390.92 0.61 BSE IPO 1540.12 0.46 BSE-IT 6084.09 -0.53 BSE METALS 11979.24 0.24 BSE OIL & GAS 8607.36 -0.25 BSE POWER 2281.94 0.48 BSE REALTY 1858.96 -1.7 BSE-PSU 7665.63 -0.54 BSE-TECK 3590.29 -0.28 BSE BANKEX 11780.63 -0.42 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1152.6 -0.1 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)