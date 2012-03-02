STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.59 percent at 17,689.02 and the 50-share Nifty was up 0.69 percent at 5,376.75, in choppy trade, as Asian shares rose, and the euro steadied after a flood of cheap European Central Bank funds this week eased fears of a meltdown in the euro zone financial sector. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was flat at 8.24 percent, as traders were reluctant to pile into bonds before the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's scheduled bond purchases worth up to $2.4 billion. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 49.285/295 to the dollar from Thursday's close of 49.21/22, as a surge in global oil prices to their highest since 2008 triggered demand for dollars. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.42 percent and the one-year rate steady at Thursday's close of 8.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate was nearly steady at 9.00/9.10 percent compared with 9.00/9.05 percent on Thursday for one-day loans, as demand for funds was moderately strong just before the first week of a two-week reporting cycle draws to a close. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 67 rupees at 27,992 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17689.02 0.6 DOLLEX-30 2953.81 0.26 DOLLEX-100 1962.42 0.47 DOLLEX-200 742.48 0.47 BSE-100 9326.01 0.81 BSE-200 2192.46 0.8 BSE-500 6863.83 0.8 BSE MID-CAP 6410.62 0.9 BSE SMALL-CAP 6892.09 0.85 BSE AUTO 9931.02 0.26 BSE-CG 10395.08 1.34 BSE-CD 6572.52 0.75 BSE-FMCG 4134.47 -0.27 BSE-HC 6435.8 1.31 BSE IPO 1548.68 1.02 BSE-IT 6111.56 -0.08 BSE METALS 12110.28 1.34 BSE OIL & GAS 8629.7 0.01 BSE POWER 2296.55 1.13 BSE REALTY 1868.1 -1.22 BSE-PSU 7738.02 0.4 BSE-TECK 3604.66 0.12 BSE BANKEX 12099.99 2.27 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1157.72 0.35 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI)