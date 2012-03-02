STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index and the 50-share Nifty index were little changed in choppy trade, after a muted response to a government stake sale in Oil and Natural Gas Corp raised concerns about divestment programmes. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was up 1 basis point at 8.25 percent, as traders awaited the outcome of an auction by the Reserve Bank of India to buy debt worth up to $2.4 billion. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.285/295 to the dollar, slightly weaker than Thursday's close of 49.21/22, as high global oil prices triggered demand for dollars. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both up 1 basis point, at 7.42 percent and 8.17 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate was at 9.00/9.10 percent, compared with 9.00/9.05 percent on Thursday for one-day loans, as demand for funds was moderately strong in the first half of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 85 rupees at 28,010 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % change SENSEX 17573.89 -0.06 DOLLEX-30 2934.65 -0.39 DOLLEX-100 1949.18 -0.2 DOLLEX-200 737.39 -0.22 BSE-100 9264.23 0.14 BSE-200 2177.76 0.12 BSE-500 6817.83 0.12 BSE MID-CAP 6358.34 0.08 BSE SMALL-CAP 6853.74 0.29 BSE AUTO 9845.58 -0.6 BSE-CG 10336.73 0.77 BSE-CD 6540.68 0.26 BSE-FMCG 4128.95 -0.4 BSE-HC 6422.87 1.11 BSE IPO 1539.32 0.41 BSE-IT 6066.2 -0.83 BSE METALS 11971.38 0.18 BSE OIL & GAS 8583.58 -0.53 BSE POWER 2270.76 -0.01 BSE REALTY 1844.56 -2.46 BSE-PSU 7682.5 -0.32 BSE-TECK 3581.82 -0.51 BSE BANKEX 12026.18 1.65 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1151.46 -0.2 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)