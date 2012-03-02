STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index and the 50-share Nifty index were little changed in choppy trade, after a muted response to a government stake sale in Oil and Natural Gas Corp raised concerns about divestment programmes. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was steady at 8.24 percent, as traders awaited the outcome of an auction by the Reserve Bank of India to buy debt worth up to $2.4 billion. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.5125/5200 to the dollar, weaker than Thursday's close of 49.21/22, as high global oil prices triggered demand for dollars, and choppy shares weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 1 basis point at 7.40 percent, while the one-year rate was down 3 basis point at 8.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate was at 8.60/8.70 percent, compared with 9.00/9.05 percent on Thursday for one-day loans, as most banks covered positions in early trades. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 85 rupees at 28,000 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17587.05 0.02 DOLLEX-30 2936.48 -0.33 DOLLEX-100 1948.77 -0.22 DOLLEX-200 737.2 -0.25 BSE-100 9261.16 0.11 BSE-200 2176.87 0.08 BSE-500 6813.85 0.06 BSE MID-CAP 6348.5 -0.07 BSE SMALL-CAP 6837.13 0.05 BSE AUTO 9873.91 -0.31 BSE-CG 10303.39 0.44 BSE-CD 6528.33 0.07 BSE-FMCG 4122.02 -0.57 BSE-HC 6403.55 0.81 BSE IPO 1535.19 0.14 BSE-IT 6068.39 -0.79 BSE METALS 11956.4 0.05 BSE OIL & GAS 8585.71 -0.5 BSE POWER 2260.47 -0.46 BSE REALTY 1843.03 -2.55 BSE-PSU 7656.51 -0.66 BSE-TECK 3590.7 -0.27 BSE BANKEX 11996.12 1.4 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1152.34 -0.12 S&P CNX NIFTY 5346.9 0.13 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)