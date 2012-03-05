STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.8 percent at 17,496.66 while the 50-share Nifty index was 0.81 percent lower at 5,315.95, as investors turned cautious ahead of election results from five states on Tuesday, with voter surveys indicating the Congress party lagging regional groupings. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond inched down 2 basis points to 8.20 percent, as buying emerged on hopes the central bank was likely to announce yet another bond buy offer to offset the scheduled government debt sale this week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 49.78/79 to the dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 49.50/51, on strong demand for dollars from oil refiners and defence-related payments. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.37 percent from Friday's close of 7.40 percent while the one-year rate was unchanged at 8.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.90/8.95 percent, higher than Friday's close of 8.40/8.45 percent for three-day loans, as banks borrowed to meet their reserve requirements in the holiday shortened week. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17496.66 -0.8 DOLLEX-30 2901.6 -0.74 DOLLEX-100 1923.84 -0.75 DOLLEX-200 727.92 -0.71 BSE-100 9207.31 -0.8 BSE-200 2164.67 -0.76 BSE-500 6780.81 -0.69 BSE MID-CAP 6339.98 -0.3 BSE SMALL-CAP 6851.5 -0.02 BSE AUTO 9845.5 -0.15 BSE-CG 10145.45 -1.51 BSE-CD 6475.77 -0.64 BSE-FMCG 4109.77 -0.43 BSE-HC 6395.9 -0.14 BSE IPO 1530.66 -0.38 BSE-IT 6105.61 -0.21 BSE METALS 11802.75 -1.39 BSE OIL & GAS 8555 -0.62 BSE POWER 2263.66 -0.44 BSE REALTY 1816.96 -1.2 BSE-PSU 7621.59 -1 BSE-TECK 3606.64 -0.11 BSE BANKEX 11814.83 -1.72 BSE TAS 1144.22 -0.54 SHARIAH ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)