STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.99 percent at 17,462.21 and the 50-share Nifty index was 0.96 percent lower at 5,307.85, on worries a lower-than-expected showing by the Congress party in elections to a crucial state would make it difficult for the federal government to revive stalled reforms. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond down 1 basis point to 8.21 percent, amid optimism the Reserve Bank of India would announce a bond purchase offer this week to provide some relief from the tight cash supply conditions. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 49.74/75 to the dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 49.50/51, after hitting an over 1-month low of 49.8175 in early trades, as demand for dollars from oil refiners stayed strong, local stocks fell with traders now eyeing possible intervention from the RBI in case of a further fall in the rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.36 percent from Friday's close of 7.40 percent while the one-year rate was steady at 8.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.80/8.85 percent, higher than Friday's close of 8.40/8.45 percent for three-day loans, as banks rushed to meet reserve requirements in the holiday shortened week. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 67 rupees to 28,090 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17462.21 -0.99 DOLLEX-30 2896.21 -0.93 DOLLEX-100 1922.43 -0.83 DOLLEX-200 727.38 -0.79 BSE-100 9200.57 -0.87 BSE-200 2163.05 -0.83 BSE-500 6775.71 -0.76 BSE MID-CAP 6330.75 -0.45 BSE SMALL-CAP 6846.57 -0.1 BSE AUTO 9838.47 -0.22 BSE-CG 10149.91 -1.47 BSE-CD 6447.64 -1.07 BSE-FMCG 4110.39 -0.41 BSE-HC 6381.3 -0.37 BSE IPO 1531.84 -0.3 BSE-IT 6076.71 -0.68 BSE METALS 11765.04 -1.71 BSE OIL & GAS 8544.17 -0.74 BSE POWER 2270.05 -0.16 BSE REALTY 1820.13 -1.03 BSE-PSU 7628.43 -0.91 BSE-TECK 3600.5 -0.28 BSE BANKEX 11810.02 -1.76 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1144.42 -0.52 S&P CNX NIFTY 5307.85 -0.96