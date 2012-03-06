STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.51 percent at 17,451.52 and the 50-share Nifty index rose 0.53 percent to 5,308.35 on strong liquidity flows, but analysts said the gains were unlikely to be sustained. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 1 basis point at 8.22 percent, comforted by the Reserve Bank of India's announcement it was willing to buy debt worth up to 150 billion rupees on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakened to 50.00/01 to the dollar from Monday's close of 49.835/845, weighed down by global risk aversion and as traders awaited state election results for clues on the federal government's capacity to revive stalled reforms. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both down 2 basis points, at 7.36 percent and 8.12 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was unchanged at 8.75/8.80 percent, as demand for loans remained high in the truncated second week of the two-week reporting cycle, ahead of advance tax outflows due next week. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17451.52 0.51 DOLLEX-30 2875.16 -0.14 DOLLEX-100 1910.01 -0.05 DOLLEX-200 722.56 -0.03 BSE-100 9204.03 0.64 BSE-200 2163.67 0.66 BSE-500 6775.54 0.64 BSE MID-CAP 6310.34 0.62 BSE SMALL-CAP 6808.06 0.3 BSE AUTO 9940.9 1.11 BSE-CG 10159.42 1.13 BSE-CD 6458.04 0.88 BSE-FMCG 4147.01 0.21 BSE-HC 6382.72 0.5 BSE IPO 1532.17 0.6 BSE-IT 6113.71 1.03 BSE METALS 11614.49 0.1 BSE OIL & GAS 8483.81 -0.04 BSE POWER 2268.91 1.16 BSE REALTY 1811.03 1.8 BSE-PSU 7632 0.9 BSE-TECK 3611.27 0.85 BSE BANKEX 11815.78 0.93 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1142.37 0.28 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in Mumbai; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)