NEW DELHI, March 6 STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 1.13 percent at 17,558.63 and the 50-share Nifty index rose 1.17 percent to 5,342.05, as bargain hunting emerged after falling in the past two weeks, but trading was choppy and analysts were wary about sustaining the gains on doubts about the government's ability to push reforms. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was steady at 8.23 percent, as hopes of a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio next week diminished after the Reserve Bank of India announced it was willing to buy debt worth up to 150 billion rupees on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakened to 49.98/99 to the dollar from Monday's close of 49.835/845, as unfolding state election results raised question about the federal government's ability to revive stalled reforms process, a key driver for continued strong foreign capital inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.36 percent from 7.38 percent on Monday and the one-year rate was at 8.13 percent from 8.14 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was unchanged at 8.75/8.80 percent, as demand for loans remained high in the truncated second week of the two-week reporting cycle, ahead of advance tax outflows due next week. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 74 rupees to 28,022 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17558.63 1.13 DOLLEX-30 2890.49 0.39 DOLLEX-100 1920.78 0.52 DOLLEX-200 726.59 0.52 BSE-100 9257.63 1.23 BSE-200 2175.99 1.24 BSE-500 6813.14 1.2 BSE MID-CAP 6346.88 1.21 BSE SMALL-CAP 6844.95 0.84 BSE AUTO 9955.46 1.26 BSE-CG 10257.6 2.1 BSE-CD 6536.83 2.11 BSE-FMCG 4186.63 1.17 BSE-HC 6405.17 0.85 BSE IPO 1537.19 0.93 BSE-IT 6122.46 1.18 BSE METALS 11704.43 0.87 BSE OIL & GAS 8501.88 0.17 BSE POWER 2269.82 1.2 BSE REALTY 1839.91 3.42 BSE-PSU 7689.8 1.66 BSE-TECK 3615.24 0.96 BSE BANKEX 11942.84 2.02 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1148.15 0.79 S&P CNX NIFTY 5342.05 1.17 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)