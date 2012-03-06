NEW DELHI, March 6 STOCKS
The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.45
percent at 17,441.64 and the 50-share Nifty index rose
0.51 percent to 5,307.2, as bargain-hunting emerged after
falling in the past two weeks, but trading was choppy and
analysts were wary about sustaining the gains on doubts about
the government's ability to push reforms.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond
was 1 basis point higher at 8.24 percent, as
hopes of a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio next week diminished
after the Reserve Bank of India announced it was willing to buy
debt worth up to 150 billion rupees on Friday.
RUPEE
The rupee weakened to 50.02/03 to the dollar from Monday's
close of 49.835/845, as unfolding state election results raised
questions about the federal government's ability to revive
stalled reforms process, a key driver for continued strong
foreign capital inflows.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.39
percent from 7.38 percent on Monday and the one-year rate
was steady at 8.14 percent.
CALL MONEY
The one-day cash rate was marginally higher at 8.80/8.86
percent, from 8.75/8.80 percent on Monday, as demand for loans
was robust in the truncated second week of the two-week
reporting cycle ahead of advance tax outflows due next week.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange
of India was up 78 rupees to 28,026 rupees per 10 grams.
BSE INDEXES
Indexes Value % Change
SENSEX 17441.64 0.45
DOLLEX-30 2871.69 -0.26
DOLLEX-100 1909.92 -0.05
DOLLEX-200 722.55 -0.03
BSE-100 9205.29 0.66
BSE-200 2163.9 0.67
BSE-500 6776.76 0.66
BSE MID-CAP 6323.49 0.83
BSE SMALL-CAP 6817.97 0.45
BSE AUTO 9940.31 1.1
BSE-CG 10147.86 1.01
BSE-CD 6583.64 2.84
BSE-FMCG 4172.83 0.84
BSE-HC 6376.44 0.4
BSE IPO 1531.84 0.58
BSE-IT 6111.64 1
BSE METALS 11594.39 -0.08
BSE OIL & GAS 8448.67 -0.46
BSE POWER 2252.49 0.42
BSE REALTY 1833.89 3.08
BSE-PSU 7651.3 1.16
BSE-TECK 3605.07 0.67
BSE BANKEX 11824.5 1
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1141.52 0.21
(Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)