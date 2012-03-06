NEW DELHI, March 6 STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.45 percent at 17,441.64 and the 50-share Nifty index rose 0.51 percent to 5,307.2, as bargain-hunting emerged after falling in the past two weeks, but trading was choppy and analysts were wary about sustaining the gains on doubts about the government's ability to push reforms. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was 1 basis point higher at 8.24 percent, as hopes of a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio next week diminished after the Reserve Bank of India announced it was willing to buy debt worth up to 150 billion rupees on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakened to 50.02/03 to the dollar from Monday's close of 49.835/845, as unfolding state election results raised questions about the federal government's ability to revive stalled reforms process, a key driver for continued strong foreign capital inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.39 percent from 7.38 percent on Monday and the one-year rate was steady at 8.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was marginally higher at 8.80/8.86 percent, from 8.75/8.80 percent on Monday, as demand for loans was robust in the truncated second week of the two-week reporting cycle ahead of advance tax outflows due next week. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 78 rupees to 28,026 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17441.64 0.45 DOLLEX-30 2871.69 -0.26 DOLLEX-100 1909.92 -0.05 DOLLEX-200 722.55 -0.03 BSE-100 9205.29 0.66 BSE-200 2163.9 0.67 BSE-500 6776.76 0.66 BSE MID-CAP 6323.49 0.83 BSE SMALL-CAP 6817.97 0.45 BSE AUTO 9940.31 1.1 BSE-CG 10147.86 1.01 BSE-CD 6583.64 2.84 BSE-FMCG 4172.83 0.84 BSE-HC 6376.44 0.4 BSE IPO 1531.84 0.58 BSE-IT 6111.64 1 BSE METALS 11594.39 -0.08 BSE OIL & GAS 8448.67 -0.46 BSE POWER 2252.49 0.42 BSE REALTY 1833.89 3.08 BSE-PSU 7651.3 1.16 BSE-TECK 3605.07 0.67 BSE BANKEX 11824.5 1 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1141.52 0.21 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)