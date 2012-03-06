MUMBAI, March 6 STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 1.09 percent at 17,173.29 and the 50-share Nifty index fell 1.10 percent to 5,222.4, to their lowest close in more than five weeks after a setback to the Congress party in the state elections sparked worries the results would make it harder for the federal government to revive economic reforms. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended unchanged at 8.23 percent but off day's low, as hopes of a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio next week diminished after the Reserve Bank of India announced it was willing to buy debt worth up to 150 billion rupees on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 50.36/37 to the dollar after hitting a six-week low of 50.3950 and weaker from Monday's close of 49.835/845, tailing local equities, as a massive setback to the Congress party in crucial state elections raised concerns over its ability to revive a stalled reform process. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.37 percent from 7.38 percent on Monday and the one-year rate at 8.13 from previous 8.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate ended higher at 8.95/9.05 percent, from 8.75/8.80 percent on Monday, on robust demand for loans in the truncated second week of the 2-week reporting cycle ahead of advance tax outflows due next week. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 38 rupees to 27,986 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % change SENSEX 17173.29 -1.09 DOLLEX-30 2827.77 -1.79 DOLLEX-100 1877.64 -1.74 DOLLEX-200 710.11 -1.76 BSE-100 9049.72 -1.05 BSE-200 2126.64 -1.06 BSE-500 6661.39 -1.06 BSE MID-CAP 6201.47 -1.11 BSE SMALL-CAP 6700.19 -1.29 BSE AUTO 9780.82 -0.52 BSE-CG 9851.28 -1.94 BSE-CD 6441.66 0.62 BSE-FMCG 4170.7 0.79 BSE-HC 6330.97 -0.32 BSE IPO 1509.7 -0.87 BSE-IT 6082.91 0.52 BSE METALS 11153.56 -3.88 BSE OIL & GAS 8335.82 -1.79 BSE POWER 2189.59 -2.38 BSE REALTY 1761.81 -0.97 BSE-PSU 7502.13 -0.82 BSE-TECK 3569.33 -0.32 BSE BANKEX 11579.77 -1.09 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1128.47 -0.94 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)