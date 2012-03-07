STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.52
percent at 17,083.47 and the 50-share Nifty index
dropped 0.48 percent to 5,197.25, on investor worries economic
reforms would suffer after state polls dealt a political blow to
the country's ruling Congress party.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond
was up 1 basis point at 8.24 percent, as comfort
from improved cash conditions were offset by worries the
government could present a populous budget after the Congress
party's setback in state elections.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee was at 50.64/65 to the dollar, sharply weaker than
Tuesday's close of 50.36/37, as dollar demand from importers of
oil and gold stayed strong. Global risk aversion due to worries
on Greece's debt crisis and slowing of major economies also
weighed.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the
one-year rate were both up 3 basis points, at
7.40 percent and 8.16 percent, respectively.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The two-day cash rate eased slightly to 8.80/8.90 percent
from Tuesday's 8.95/9.05 percent for one-day loans, as demand
waned in the second week of the 2-week reporting cycle.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange
of India was up 81 rupees at 27,928 rupees per 10 grams.
BSE INDEXES
----------------------
Indexes Value % Change
SENSEX 17083.47 -0.52
DOLLEX-30 2788.12 -1.4
DOLLEX-100 1851.57 -1.39
DOLLEX-200 700.05 -1.42
BSE-100 8996.18 -0.59
BSE-200 2114.81 -0.56
BSE-500 6622.46 -0.58
BSE MID-CAP 6169.93 -0.51
BSE SMALL-CAP 6669.54 -0.46
BSE AUTO 9758.57 -0.23
BSE-CG 9805.08 -0.47
BSE-CD 6407.17 -0.54
BSE-FMCG 4161.25 -0.23
BSE-HC 6331.1 0
BSE IPO 1501.38 -0.55
BSE-IT 6084.35 0.02
BSE METALS 11017.92 -1.22
BSE OIL & GAS 8254.37 -0.98
BSE POWER 2171.56 -0.82
BSE REALTY 1745.05 -0.95
BSE-PSU 7439.9 -0.83
BSE-TECK 3563.36 -0.17
BSE BANKEX 11482.5 -0.84
BSE TAS 1123.07 -0.48
SHARIAH
S&P CNX NIFTY 5197.25 -0.48
----------------------
(Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)