STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.52 percent at 17,083.47 and the 50-share Nifty index dropped 0.48 percent to 5,197.25, on investor worries economic reforms would suffer after state polls dealt a political blow to the country's ruling Congress party. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was up 1 basis point at 8.24 percent, as comfort from improved cash conditions were offset by worries the government could present a populous budget after the Congress party's setback in state elections. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 50.64/65 to the dollar, sharply weaker than Tuesday's close of 50.36/37, as dollar demand from importers of oil and gold stayed strong. Global risk aversion due to worries on Greece's debt crisis and slowing of major economies also weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both up 3 basis points, at 7.40 percent and 8.16 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The two-day cash rate eased slightly to 8.80/8.90 percent from Tuesday's 8.95/9.05 percent for one-day loans, as demand waned in the second week of the 2-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 81 rupees at 27,928 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 17083.47 -0.52 DOLLEX-30 2788.12 -1.4 DOLLEX-100 1851.57 -1.39 DOLLEX-200 700.05 -1.42 BSE-100 8996.18 -0.59 BSE-200 2114.81 -0.56 BSE-500 6622.46 -0.58 BSE MID-CAP 6169.93 -0.51 BSE SMALL-CAP 6669.54 -0.46 BSE AUTO 9758.57 -0.23 BSE-CG 9805.08 -0.47 BSE-CD 6407.17 -0.54 BSE-FMCG 4161.25 -0.23 BSE-HC 6331.1 0 BSE IPO 1501.38 -0.55 BSE-IT 6084.35 0.02 BSE METALS 11017.92 -1.22 BSE OIL & GAS 8254.37 -0.98 BSE POWER 2171.56 -0.82 BSE REALTY 1745.05 -0.95 BSE-PSU 7439.9 -0.83 BSE-TECK 3563.36 -0.17 BSE BANKEX 11482.5 -0.84 BSE TAS 1123.07 -0.48 SHARIAH S&P CNX NIFTY 5197.25 -0.48 ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)