STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.04 percent at 17,166.84 and the 50-share Nifty index steady at 5,222.15 on select bargain-hunting after the sell-off of the last two sessions. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indexes) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was up 1 basis point at 8.24 percent, on uncertainties about rate cuts and what the annual budget would unveil next week after the Congress party suffered a severe setback in state elections. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 50.56/57 to the dollar, sharply weaker from Tuesday's close of 50.36/37, sliding to a seven-week low, due to incessant dollar demand from oil refiners and gold importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both up 3 basis points, at 7.40 percent and 8.16 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The two-day cash rate eased slightly to 8.80/8.85 percent from Tuesday's 8.95/9.05 percent for one-day loans, as demand waned in the second week of the 2-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 21 rupees at 27,868 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ---------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17166.84 -0.04 DOLLEX-30 2803.23 -0.87 DOLLEX-100 1861.09 -0.88 DOLLEX-200 703.84 -0.88 BSE-100 9045.51 -0.05 BSE-200 2125.6 -0.05 BSE-500 6657.55 -0.06 BSE MID-CAP 6200.07 -0.02 BSE SMALL-CAP 6693.7 -0.1 BSE AUTO 9809.88 0.3 BSE-CG 9847.5 -0.04 BSE-CD 6472.43 0.48 BSE-FMCG 4177.52 0.16 BSE-HC 6355.63 0.39 BSE IPO 1508.89 -0.05 BSE-IT 6122.42 0.65 BSE METALS 11060.68 -0.83 BSE OIL & GAS 8254.71 -0.97 BSE POWER 2179.92 -0.44 BSE REALTY 1779.26 0.99 BSE-PSU 7465.59 -0.49 BSE-TECK 3583.99 0.41 BSE BANKEX 11610.82 0.27 BSE TAS 1128.16 -0.03 SHARIAH ----------------------