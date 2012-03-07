STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.04
percent at 17,166.84 and the 50-share Nifty index steady
at 5,222.15 on select bargain-hunting after the sell-off of the
last two sessions.
(Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on
sectoral indexes)
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond
was up 1 basis point at 8.24 percent, on
uncertainties about rate cuts and what the annual budget would
unveil next week after the Congress party suffered a severe
setback in state elections.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee was at 50.56/57 to the dollar, sharply weaker than
Tuesday's close of 50.36/37, sliding to a seven-week low, due to
incessant dollar demand from oil refiners and gold importers.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the
one-year rate were both up 3 basis points, at
7.40 percent and 8.16 percent, respectively.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The two-day cash rate eased slightly to 8.80/8.85 percent
from Tuesday's 8.95/9.05 percent for one-day loans, as demand
waned in the second week of the 2-week reporting cycle.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange
of India was up 21 rupees at 27,868 rupees per 10 grams.
BSE INDEXES
----------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 17166.84 -0.04
DOLLEX-30 2803.23 -0.87
DOLLEX-100 1861.09 -0.88
DOLLEX-200 703.84 -0.88
BSE-100 9045.51 -0.05
BSE-200 2125.6 -0.05
BSE-500 6657.55 -0.06
BSE MID-CAP 6200.07 -0.02
BSE SMALL-CAP 6693.7 -0.1
BSE AUTO 9809.88 0.3
BSE-CG 9847.5 -0.04
BSE-CD 6472.43 0.48
BSE-FMCG 4177.52 0.16
BSE-HC 6355.63 0.39
BSE IPO 1508.89 -0.05
BSE-IT 6122.42 0.65
BSE METALS 11060.68 -0.83
BSE OIL & GAS 8254.71 -0.97
BSE POWER 2179.92 -0.44
BSE REALTY 1779.26 0.99
BSE-PSU 7465.59 -0.49
BSE-TECK 3583.99 0.41
BSE BANKEX 11610.82 0.27
BSE TAS 1128.16 -0.03
SHARIAH
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)